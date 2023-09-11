SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The 12 runners completing this year’s The 437 Project are preparing for their 437 mile relay-style journey across South Dakota, which begins Thursday, September 21 at 7AM MT on the South Dakota/Wyoming border.
These runners are:
● Micah Aberson | President, Cambria
● Carter Gronseth | Emergency Room Nurse, Avera
● Erica Knips | Patient Navigator, Orthopedic Institute
● Benson Langat | Therapist, Family Service, Inc.
● Lisa Larson | Office Manager, Dobesh Chiropractic
● Kelly Marshall | Account Risk Manager, Risk Administration Services
● Dr. Ross McDaniel | Founder and Doctor, ChiroSport
● John Meyer | Entrepreneur & Executive Director of Leadership South Dakota
● Alex Pool | Integration Manager, Helpline Center
● Roni Radigan | Psychiatrist, Avera
● Rochelle Sweetman | Health Care Consultant, Marsh McLennan Agency
● Paul TenHaken | Mayor, City of Sioux Falls
As the team takes turns running across the state, the public is encouraged to support the runners by donating at The437Project.givesmart.com, following along on Instagram and Facebook, and by attending The 437 Project’s community events.
Throughout the four-day journey, there will be four community events where the public is invited to meet the runners, enjoy local food trucks, yard games, and learn more about The 437 Project’s mission:
- Rapid City: Wednesday, September 20 from 5:00PM-7:00PM MT at Dacotah Bank in downtown Rapid City. (Kick-off celebration)
- Pierre: Friday, September 22 from 4:00PM-6:00PM CT at The Capitol Building Green.
- Mitchell: Saturday, September 23 from 6:30PM-8:30PM CT at World’s Only Corn Palace.
- Sioux Falls: Sunday, September 24 from 1:00PM-3:00PM CT at Levitt Sioux Falls. (Finish line celebration)
*Each event time is listed in local time.
The 437 Project team will cross the finish line at Levitt at the Falls at 2:00PM CT Sunday, September 24, 2023 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
In its inaugural year in 2022, The 437 Project raised $120,935.36 for the Helpline Center. The Helpline Center answers mental health and suicide related calls on the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. For more information about The 437 Project, visit the437project.org.