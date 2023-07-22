CUSTER, S.D. - In 1874, Lt. Col. Custer along with the 7th Cavalry went into the Black Hills and discovered gold near present-day Custer. To celebrate this event, the annual Gold Discovery Days was created.
It was the second day of the three-day weekend celebration. The morning kicked-off with a parade then was followed by a sloppy joe lunch at the senior center and the arts & crafts festival.
Sunday's events include:
- Hot-air balloon rally at 5:30 a.m.
- Gold Rush Fun Run on the Mickelson Trail at 8 a.m.
- Arts & Crafts Festival at 11 a.m.
- And many more activities!
To see the schedule head over to the official Gold Discovery Days website.
Check out the these photos from the parade: