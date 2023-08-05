UPDATE 1:35 p.m. – The Pennington County Sheriff's Office reports that, at about 3:30 Saturday morning, law enforcement officers were called to the area of East Highway 44 and Airport Road, where they found the body of a woman in the road. She appeared to have been struck and run over by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle called in the incident, remained on the scene, and has been cooperating with law enforcement.
As of Saturday afternoon, authorities were still trying to identify the woman. She was wearing a green hoodie, black yoga pants, and white Crocs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Salas at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. He can be reached at (605) 394-6155.
