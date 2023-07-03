RAPID CITY, S.D. - The NDN Action Network held a press conference on Monday, July 3, outside of the Pennington County Courthouse. The event brought together various community groups and residents who expressed their support for the upcoming 'March Toward Justice' organized by NDN. The march is scheduled to commence at 4:00 PM, July 4, starting on Kansas City Street, near Downtown Rapid City.
The organizers of the march have emphasized their intention to create a powerful display of unity within the community. Their aim is to address issues of police violence and systemic racism through prayer and peaceful assembly. With the hope of fostering a sense of togetherness, they seek to engage residents from all walks of life for their cause.
Organizers say it will be a peaceful, family-friendly march, focused around prayer with the hopes of bringing the community together.
"We are here to show a powerful display of unity. Our entire community is joining forces and taking a stand to address police violence and systemic racism," Said Sunny Red Bear, NDN Action Network Organizer.
Last week, Mayor Steve Allender of Rapid City, released a public safety warning regarding the march, cautioning residents to obey the law. NDN organizers say that the march, also referred to as a ceremony, will not be a public safety risk.
As the scheduled march approaches, it is crucial for both organizers and participants to prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone involved. Cooperation with local authorities and adherence to the law will contribute to the peaceful nature of the event and strengthen the message it aims to convey.