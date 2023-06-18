RAPID CITY, S.D.– For over 40 years, West Boulevard residents and the Rapid City community have gathered in the neighborhood for the West Boulevard Summer Festival. Several local fine arts vendors lined Wilson Park as visitors enjoyed the fair weather, along with food trucks, live music and even raffles.
According to festival Director Sharissa Hermanson, the annual event is one of the two largest fundraisers for the West Boulevard community. They also continue to make sure Wilson Park and the surrounding area does not get developed so they can continue to hold neighborhood gatherings.
"This is something that brings people from across states," Hermanson said. "It brings people from the community. We've got people from Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Minnesota. We even have somebody that flew back from Hawaii for those events. We want to keep doing events like this to bring the community together."