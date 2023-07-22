GILLETTE, WY - The National High School Finals Rodeo wrapped up Saturday in Gillette, Wyoming.
Entering the short-go, South Dakota had 11 contestants still in contention for a national title.
After the dust finally settled, South Dakota had one national champion and two reserve champions.
For complete results, click here.
Piper Cordes wins National Barrel Racing Title
Piper Cordes from Wall captured the national barrel racing championship with a strong performance in all three rounds.
Cordes won both go-rounds and finished third in the short-go with a time of 17.06 seconds.
Overall, Cordes won the national title with time of 50.80 on three runs. She finished nearly a second ahead of the reserve champion.
Cordes is the first contestant from South Dakota to win the NHSFR barrel racing title since Maxine McCullough in 1968.
Kashton Ford and Eastan West - Reserve Champions
Kashton Ford from Sturgis finished as the reserve champion in the bareback riding at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette.
He finished third in the short-go with a score of 78 points.
Overall, Ford had 235 points on three head.
Meanwhile, Eastan West from New Underwood was the reserve champion in the saddle bronc.
He scored 72 points in the short-go and finished with 221 points on three head.
West finished just 1.5 points behind the champion Shane Scott from Prineville, Oregon who had 222.5 points.
NHSFR Final Results
South Dakota Contestants
Barrel Racing
Champion - Piper Cordes - Wall, SD
Saddle Bronc
Reserve Champion - Eastan West - New Underwood, SD
15th - Thayne Elshere - Hereford, SD
Bareback Riding
Reserve Champion - Kashton Ford - Sturgis, SD
18th - Devon Moore - Clear Lake, SD
Goat Tying
6th - Brylee Grubb - Spearfish, SD
9th - Landry Haugen - Sturgis, SD
11th - Mataya Ward - Fruitdale, SD
Pole Bending
10th - Sophie Hruby - Hemingford, NE
*competes for Team South Dakota
Steer Wrestling
14th - Gage Gilbert - Camp Crook, SD
16th - Grey Gilbert - Buffalo, SD
Team Standings
1. Texas 10,460 points
2. Utah 7,600
3. South Dakota 5,780
Boys Team Standings
1. Texas 6,295 points
2. Utah 4,515
3. South Dakota 3,370
Girls Team Standings
1. Texas 4,165 points
2. Utah 3,085
3. Oklahoma 2,801
4. South Dakota 2,410