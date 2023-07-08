WALL, S.D. - The 116 Annual Wall Celebration Rodeo wrapped up Saturday with the second and final PRCA performance.
Jackson Ford from Sturgis claimed his first PRCA win in the saddle bronc riding in his young career.
The 18-year-old scored 78 points on the horse 'Hard Hat; from the Harper & Morgan Rodeo Company.
Ford earned $1,225 for winning the saddle bronc title.
For more results, click here.
Jackson Ford, right, along with his brother Kashton Ford
Winners from the Wall Celebration Rodeo
Bareback Riding
Andy Gingerich - Aberdeen, SD 78 points
Steer Wrestling
Calder Johnston - Elm Springs, SD 4.6 seconds
Team Roping
Guy Howell - Belle Fourche, SD and Riley Curuchet - Kaycee, WY 4.9 seconds
Jr. Dees - Aurora, SD and Ross Ashford - Lott, TX 4.9 seconds
Saddle Bronc Riding
Jackson Ford - Sturgis, SD 78 points
Tie-Down Roping
Rance Johnson - Philip, SD 9.1 seconds
Barrel Racing
Britany Diaz - Deldemora, TX 16.82 seconds
Steer Roping Average Winner
Jess Tierney - Hermosa, SD 23.5 seconds on two head
Ryan Rochlitz - Minatare, NE 23.5 seconds on two head
Bull Riding
Denton Fugate - Ash Flat, AR 85 points
Breakaway Roping
Sawyer Gilbert - Buffalo, SD 2.0 seconds
Featured Highlights from Saturday, July 8
Bareback Riding
Chase Yellow Hawk - Blunt, SD 73.5 points
Steven DeWolfe-Shedeed - Buffalo Gap, SD 76 points
Andy Gingerich - Aberdeen, SD 78 points
Steer Wrestling
Jake Kraupie - Bridgeport, NE 5.2 seconds