WALL, S.D. - The 116 Annual Wall Celebration Rodeo wrapped up Saturday with the second and final PRCA performance.

Jackson Ford from Sturgis claimed his first PRCA win in the saddle bronc riding in his young career.

The 18-year-old scored 78 points on the horse 'Hard Hat; from the Harper & Morgan Rodeo Company.

Ford earned $1,225 for winning the saddle bronc title.

Kashton and Jackson Ford.jpg

Jackson Ford, right, along with his brother Kashton Ford

Winners from the Wall Celebration Rodeo

Bareback Riding

Andy Gingerich - Aberdeen, SD      78 points

Steer Wrestling

Calder Johnston - Elm Springs, SD      4.6 seconds

Team Roping

Guy Howell - Belle Fourche, SD and Riley Curuchet - Kaycee, WY     4.9 seconds

Jr. Dees - Aurora, SD and Ross Ashford - Lott, TX       4.9 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding

Jackson Ford - Sturgis, SD       78 points

Tie-Down Roping

Rance Johnson - Philip, SD        9.1 seconds

Barrel Racing

Britany Diaz - Deldemora, TX           16.82 seconds

Steer Roping Average Winner

Jess Tierney - Hermosa, SD         23.5 seconds on two head

Ryan Rochlitz - Minatare, NE        23.5 seconds on two head

Bull Riding

Denton Fugate - Ash Flat, AR            85 points

Breakaway Roping

Sawyer Gilbert - Buffalo, SD           2.0 seconds

Featured Highlights from Saturday, July 8

Bareback Riding

Chase Yellow Hawk - Blunt, SD          73.5 points

Steven DeWolfe-Shedeed - Buffalo Gap, SD         76 points

Andy Gingerich - Aberdeen, SD         78 points

Steer Wrestling

Jake Kraupie - Bridgeport, NE        5.2 seconds

Photos from the Wall Celebration PRCA Rodeo

