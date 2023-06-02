RAPID CITY, S.D. - Fourteen baseball teams from five different states are in Rapid City for the 4th Annual Black Hills Veterans Classic.
The teams will compete in pool play at both Pete Lien Field and Fitzgerald Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Then the placement games will take place on Sunday.
Post 22 - 8, Lincoln 7
Rapid City Post 22 wrapped up the first day of pool play by taking on Lincoln Post 3 from Nebraska.
Lincoln jumped out to an early lead after scoring three runs in the first inning.
But Post 22 never gave up.
In fact, the Hardhats scored five runs in the bottom of the 5th inning and beat Lincoln, 8-7.
Post 22 improves to 15-7 on the season.
The Hardhats will play Mitchell on Friday at 4:30 p.m. followed by a game against Cheyenne at 7 p.m.
Post 320 Stars - 2, Sturgis Titans 1
The Post 320 Stars opened the Veterans Classic with a hard-fought win over the Sturgis Titans, 2-1.
The game started about two hours late due to the weather.
The Stars improve to 7-10 on the season, while the Titans fall to 0-3.
Sturgis will play Colorado Rogue from Englewood, CO on Friday at 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Stars will host North Platte at 4:30 p.m. followed by a game against Miles City at 7 p.m.
Click on the video above to watch highlights of Scottsbluff and Canon City.
Black Hills Veterans Classic Scores from Thursday
RC Post 22 Expos 15, Huron 0
Cheyenne 4, Mitchell 2
Mitchell 10, Laramie 0
RC Post 22 - 8, Lincoln 7
Scottsbluff 8, Canon City 7 in 9 innings
North Platte 8, Miles City 0
North Platte 8, Rogue 0
RC Post 320 - 2, Sturgis Titans 1
Alan Tellinghuisen Legion Baseball Tournament in Spearfish
Spearfish Post 164 - 13, Belle Fourche Post 32 - 2