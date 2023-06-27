RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Parks Department is preparing to unveil new opportunities for activities at different parks in the area. Landscape Designer Melissa Petersen explains more about some of the big plans.
Are the pickleball courts open?
Petersen says yes. The city has finished building the pickleball courts and they are open for the public to use and enjoy.
"We have had a ton of calls over the last year or two of people asking about pickleball. It is really a growing sport and it will be nice to have some free public pickleball courts available in Rapid," she says.
Six areas for play are located at the Wilson Park facility, which she says is the city's first area specifically dedicated to the sport. However, as nets for the court are on backorder until July, she says that anyone looking to play should bring their own net among their equipment until the city gets theirs installed.
What about the bocce courts?
The bocce courts along Omaha Street by Memorial Park still have a little time before they are completely ready to be played on. Once they are ready, the city has plans to formally unveil them.
"There is going to be a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 18 at 5 p.m. down at the bocce courts," she said. "So that is a public event. If people want to go down and hear about the project and see how it's turned out, you're definitely welcome to join us for that."
Currently, the eight courts in progress come as part of a grant given to the city to build them for use by Special Olympics South Dakota. The city has plans to build more courts, but the next step is dependent on receiving the necessary funding to continue.
When will the new Sioux Park playground open?
Petersen says that the new playground still has some inspections that need to be done, but as soon as everything is finished, they will let the public know when it will open.