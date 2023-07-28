RAPID CITY, S.D. - Each year, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) installs temporary traffic lights and reduces speed limits in high traffic areas of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The SDDOT has released a list of the locations with added traffic restrictions. Below you will find a list with a shot of the intersections with temporary lights from Google Maps. Temporary lights will be active from Tuesday, August 1 through Monday, August 14.
Below those you will find the highways that have had their speed reduced. Speed reductions will be in place from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 13.
Temporary Stop Light Locations
Interstate 90 exit 32 eastbound ramp
Interstate 90 exit 32 westbound ramp
Interstate 90 exit 55 eastbound ramp
S.D. Highway 34/79 and 8th Street in Sturgis
S.D. Highway 34/79 and 11th Street in Sturgis
S.D. Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 79 east of Sturgis
S.D. Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 385
S.D. Highway 34 and Ft. Meade Way (Buffalo Chip)
S.D. Highway 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance
S.D. Highway 34/79 and Glencoe Drive
S.D. Highway 34/79 and Nellie Avenue
U.S. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 385 east of Hill City
Temporary traffic signals at Black Hills Harley-Davidson