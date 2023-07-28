DSC_0101.JPG

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Each year, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) installs temporary traffic lights and reduces speed limits in high traffic areas of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 

The SDDOT has released a list of the locations with added traffic restrictions. Below you will find a list with a shot of the intersections with temporary lights from Google Maps. Temporary lights will be active from Tuesday, August 1 through Monday, August 14. 

Below those you will find the highways that have had their speed reduced. Speed reductions will be in place from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 13. 