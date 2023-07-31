STURIGS, S.D. - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is approaching fast, with riders descending on the area from all across the country and world. But before the large crowds roll through, city leaders are reminding visitors to be cautious on the roads to keep everyone safe.
In many parts near the main downtown area, four-way stops are in place to make sure cars and pedestrians are safe.
"It is almost a steady stream of car traffic, motorcycle traffic, trucks, trailers. So you do not have an opportunity to even get out," Public Works Director Rick Bush said. "That is why we put the four way stops up. It allows that stop-go that allows the people that are traversing east and west to cross the road safely. Especially when we get down into the downtown area, Junction, Lazelle – it allows for a good way for the pedestrians to be able to cross because that traffic stops. If we did not do that, there is never, ever a good opportunity for the pedestrians to cross. And in past years we have actually had accidents."
And it isn't just along those main roads. More residential areas such as along Sherman and First street have also been included. Bush adds that after more than 80 years, the city has developed a more-than-effective system that have led to the current features implemented, which also include signs and light beacons.
And for parking, the Sturgis Police Department is urging large vehicles to stay off main roads after large vehicles like campers have already been spotted set up where they should not be.
"A lot of them seem to be parking on the public right-of-ways and camping in their campers. And we just want to remind citizens you can't be camping in public right-of-way," Police Chief Geody VanDewater said. "It has to be on private property or in campgrounds. So parking in a parking spot and setting up camp is a big no-no for us."
Visitors parked illegally will be told to move, and could receive a citation or even have their vehicle towed by the city. And while the last thing officials want to do is ruin the fun, make sure to prepare before you head out.
"You can find any of our rules, our city ordinances on the City of Sturgis website," said Vandewater. "You can find information out just by research on social media platforms. It'll tell you what's allowed and what's not allowed."