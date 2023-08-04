STURGIS, S.D. – Not even the wet weather in the early afternoon could dampen the excitement for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which opened on Friday. This year marks 83 years of motorcycles rolling through town, with festivities and events lined up through August 13.
And for 2023, the rally grand marshal is educator and motorcycle enthusiast Laura Klock. Klock and he family live in Mitchell, but the legendary rally has been part of her family for much longer.
"It has been part of our family, part of my riding tradition for 26 years," she said. "We have done a lot of really cool stuff in motorcycling, but this is brand new for me. so this year is full of new experiences and I am just honored"
New this year is the Mayor's Black Hills Poker Run. Registration opened up Friday at noon, and goes through August 12. Anyone interested can register and pick up the official form at the old armory building on 1019 Main Street.
Once picked up, participants must visit five of the locations listed, which can be found here. After marking off five locations, visitors turn in their form to draw a hand. The person with the best hand at the end of the day will win a prize. However, at the end of the rally, one lucky winner will get the grand prize, a VIP package for next year's rally.
The package includes the following:
- A three-night stay at the Baymont Inn of Sturgis
- Two passes for four breakfast and lunch meals a day to the VIP Hospitality Center
- Passes to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum
- A photo on Main Street
- Passes for the Mayor's Ride or the Ride with a Local event
- Two official rally shirts
- Two VIP balcony passes
The first 1,000 people to complete the poker run will also receive a special Sturgis Challenge Coin. However, the idea for the poker run also gives visitors a way to see the Black Hills area in ways they might not usually have the chance to.
"We just wanted to get people out of the norm of what they are driving," Sturgis Rally and Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said. "They always drive what seems like the same route, and we want to get them up Belle Fourche, we want to get them all the way down to Custer and ride the loop. We want to get them spread throughout the hills so they can see how beautiful our area is.