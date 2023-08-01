JOHNSON SIDING, S.D . – The Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department brought the community together with a picnic on Saturday
For the last few years, the department has held this open house to help residents learn about the department and all it does. Firefighters had several vehicles on display, including their watercraft. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue were also on-hand to meet with the Johnson Siding community.
"This is maybe our fifth year that we've done it and it's a little bit more successful every year. So we are pleased with that." Fire Chief Steve Smart said. "We do get some donations, but we try to give something back to the community and just get people to come here and check out what we have and what we offer and just visit."
Johnson Siding's Volunteer Fire Department has been serving the community since 1965,and they're always looking for people interested in joining the effort as are all volunteer departments in South Dakota.