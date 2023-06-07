RAPID CITY, S.D. - The State 'A' girls golf tournament wrapped up Tuesday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Sioux Falls Christian won the team title for the third year in a row.
The Chargers finished with a two day score of 687 followed by Vermillion with 695.
St. Thomas More was third at 709.
Rylan Horning, a freshman from St. Thomas More, pulled away to win the individual title with a score of 156.
State 'A' Girls Golf Results
Team
1 SF Christian 687
2 Vermillion 695
3 St. Thomas More 709
4 Dakota Valley 719
5 Canton 726
Individual
1 Rylan Horning, St. Thomas More 156
2 Olivia Sorlie, Canton 162
3 Katie Betsworth, Dakota Valley 164
State 'AA' Girls Golf Results
Team
1 Mitchell 616
2 Aberdeen Central 619
3 RC Stevens 634
Individual
1 Bryn Huber, Huron 145 Won on a playoff hole
2 Allison Meyerink, Mitchell 145
3 Olivia Braun, Aberdeen Central 148
State 'B' Girls Golf Results
Team
1 Chester 498
2 Bison-Hettinger-Scranton 503
3 Miller 514
Individual
1 Allison Kahler, Bison-Hettinger 151
2 Brynn Roehrich, Clark-Willow Lake 156
3 Kaihlyn Anderberg, Miller 158
State 'B' Boys Golf Results
Team
1 Gregory 474
2 Hanson 503
3 Sully Buttes 507
Individual
1 Eli Fogel, Gregory 151
2 Wyatt Larson, McIntosh 152
3 Gavin Colson, Sully Buttes 153