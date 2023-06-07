RAPID CITY, S.D. - The State 'A' girls golf tournament wrapped up Tuesday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

Sioux Falls Christian won the team title for the third year in a row.

The Chargers finished with a two day score of 687 followed by Vermillion with 695.

St. Thomas More was third at 709.

Rylan Horning, a freshman from St. Thomas More, pulled away to win the individual title with a score of 156.

For complete results from all four state golf tournaments, click here.

State 'A' Girls Golf Results

Team

1     SF Christian        687

2     Vermillion            695

3    St. Thomas More        709

4    Dakota Valley             719

5    Canton                       726

Individual

1     Rylan Horning, St. Thomas More        156

2     Olivia Sorlie,  Canton                         162

3     Katie Betsworth,  Dakota Valley        164

State 'AA' Girls Golf Results

Team

1   Mitchell          616

2   Aberdeen Central      619

3   RC Stevens              634

Individual

1   Bryn Huber, Huron         145       Won on a playoff hole

2   Allison Meyerink, Mitchell   145

3   Olivia Braun, Aberdeen Central    148

State 'B' Girls Golf Results

Team

1   Chester             498

2   Bison-Hettinger-Scranton       503

3   Miller             514

Individual

1   Allison Kahler, Bison-Hettinger            151

2   Brynn Roehrich, Clark-Willow Lake    156

3   Kaihlyn Anderberg, Miller                158

State 'B' Boys Golf Results

Team

1   Gregory                 474

2   Hanson                 503

3   Sully Buttes            507

Individual

1   Eli Fogel, Gregory           151

2   Wyatt Larson, McIntosh      152

3    Gavin Colson, Sully Buttes    153

