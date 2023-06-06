RAPID CITY, S.D. - The State 'A' girls golf tournament teed off Monday morning at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Sioux Falls Christian is the two-time defending state champions and the Chargers are poised to make it three in a row this year.
Sioux Falls Christian has the lead after the first day with a total score of 339.
Vermillion is second with 343 followed by St. Thomas More at 359.
Claire Crawford from Aberdeen Roncalli shot an 81 and has the lead after the first round.
Rylan Horning from St. Thomas More is second with an 82.
Both Crawford and Horning will tee off in the final group on Tuesday at 9:50 a.m.
For complete results from the state girls golf tournaments and the Class B boys golf tournament, click here.
Featured Highlights from the State 'A' Girls Golf Tournament
Delilah Maxwell from Madison
Hayden Thorton from Rapid City Christian
Carly Guthmiller from Groton Area
Katie Betsworth from Dakota Valley
Rylan Horning from St. Thomas More