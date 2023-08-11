RAPID CITY, S.D. - For just the second time in the history of the St. Thomas More football program, the Cavaliers will start the new season with a new head coach.
Austin Hagen set to lead STM into new era
Austin Hagen is taking over the STM football program this season.
He replaces Wayne Sullivan who was the Cavaliers head coach for 32 years.
Hagen served as an assistant coach for the Cavaliers for the past three years.
So he hopes to continue the same type of standard that has been set for the STM football program.
"So there's been a few changes, tweaks here and there," said Austin Hagen. "But it's been such a successful program for a reason. I said before it'd be kind of silly for me to come in and change a bunch of stuff that made this program so successful. So little things here and there. But other than that, you know the expectations. Just the history of the program. Just trying to keep those traditions going."
"So he's came in and he's adjusted a few things," said STM senior Peyton Young. "But we've got a good group of guys that can adjust on the fly. So we've all been pretty comfortable with that. I think we've added in more stuff that fits different players, personnel, I guess you could say. You know, we each bring different qualities to the table. So he's just trying to, you know, put that in our schemes and use them to our advantage."
STM will be a young team this season
Hagen inherits a team that finished 5-4 last year and lost to Deuel in the first round of the playoffs.
St. Thomas More lost nine seniors to graduation including running back and linebacker Matthew Larson, along with Easton Ogle.
This season, the Cavaliers will be a young squad with only six seniors on the team.
However, the Cavs do return some experience including wide receiver Peyton Young and third year quarterback Lee Neugebauer.
"Having a guy on the field like that can kind of be a general," said Austin Hagen. "Takes a lot off my plate and he's a great leader for the team. Peyton Young, senior corner and wide receiver, just committed to college on Sunday. He's a very good athlete, great hands, physical, fast. He'll be another big role, Marcus Stouffer is another senior. He's a big kid, pretty physical. And couple of those guys will be key roles for us."
St. Thomas More opens the season on Friday, August 25 at Spearfish.
The Cavaliers home opener is on September 1 against Rapid City Christian.