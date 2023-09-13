SPEARFISH, S.D. - The Spearfish Invitational Boys Golf Tournament was held Tuesday at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
The tournament featured eight teams from around the Black Hills.
For many teams, it was final tune-up before the Black Hills Conference tournament coming up on Sept. 19 at the Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Stevens won the team title at the Spearfish Invite with a total score of 332.
Meanwhile, the medalist was Layne Jensen from Rapid City Central who carded a 78.
Spearfish Invite Team Scores
1 RC Stevens +44 332
2 Spearfish 1 +46 334
3 RC Central +51 339
4 Belle Fourche +81 369
5 Sturgis +83 371
6 Custer +84 372
7 Hot Springs +125 413
8 Lead/Deadwood +146 434
9 Spearfish 2 +146 434
Individual Scores
1 Layne Jensen, RC Central +6 78
2 Parker Reede, Spearfish +7 79
3 Jackson Swartz, RC Stevens +7 79
4 Ben Gibson, RC Central +8 80
5 Max Phares, RC Stevens +10 82
6 Carter Mockabee, RC Stevens +11 83
7 Isaac Voyles, Belle Fourche +11 83
8 Bennett Kortan, Spearfish +12 84
9 Dean LaFayette, Spearfish +13 85
10 Jaxon Dodson, Sturgis +14 86
11 Charlie Rasmussen, Spearfish +14 86
12 Landon Bey, Sturgis +14 86