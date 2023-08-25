SPEARFISH, S.D. - For the first time in 32 years, St. Thomas More opened the high school football season with a new head coach.
Austin Hagen replaced longtime head coach Wayne Sullivan.
The Cavaliers traveled to Lyle Hare Stadium to play the Spearfish Spartans on Friday.
But things didn't go as planned for STM.
At one point it was tied at 21 a piece.
But then the Spartans outscored the Cavaliers 30-6 in the second half and Spearfish defeated STM 51-27.
Spearfish will hit the road on Friday, Sept. 1 to play Yankton.
St. Thomas More will look to bounce back on Sept. 1 at home against Rapid City Christian.