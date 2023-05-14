STURGIS, SD - Sturgis Brown High School held a signing ceremony on May 9 for six of its student-athletes.
Photos courtesy of Tim Potts.
Kain Peters, Northern State University, Baseball
Kain Peters signed a letter of intent to play baseball next year at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
Peters has been outstanding on the mound this spring for the Scoopers.
He earned a win against Rapid City Central, threw a complete game in the win against Rapid City Stevens and pitched eight innings in a 6-5 win over Mitchell.
"I decided to sign to Northern State because my coach was friends with one of their coaches and it kind of just worked out," said Kain Peters. "I ended up wanting to go there."
Owen Cass, Dakota State University, Baseball
Owen Cass also plans to play baseball at the next level.
He signed with Dakota State University in Madison.
Cass was a multi-sport athlete in high school playing football, basketball and baseball.
Last year, he earned All-State Legion baseball honors.
Cass had the option to play college football.
But he chose baseball instead.
"I signed it Dakota State today to play baseball," said Owen Cass. "Really, it was just the the campus was was really nice when I visited there and the program is top notch for its division so."
Jake Vliem, Northern State University, Basketball
Jake Vliem is also taking his talents to Northern State University in Aberdeen.
He plans to play basketball for the Wolves.
Vliem played three sports in high school including football, basketball and track.
This season, he earned All - Black Hills Conference honorable mention honors in both basketball and football.
"Probably been my number one since day one last summer and even before that," said Jake Vliem. "But I had a good fit with the coaches, with the coaching staff there and the players. I like the town. I like the campus. Just like the feel everything."
Gavin Ligtenberg, Dakota State University, Basketball
Gavin Ligtenberg put pen to paper and will play basketball next year at Dakota State University in Madison.
Ligtenberg earned All - Black Hills Conference honorable mention honors this past season.
He considered Dakota Wesleyan University before deciding to sign with the Trojans.
"It was just a good fit," said Gavin Ligtenberg. "I liked everybody there. Liked the campus. I liked everybody. Everybody that I met. The facilities. Everything was really good."
Evan Stroud, Minnesota West Community and Technical College, Baseball
Evan Stroud signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington, Minnesota.
Stroud has been playing baseball since he was four years old.
He currently plays catcher for the Sturgis high school team.
"I decided to sign with the Minnesota Western Technical and Community College," said Evan Stroud. "Really great fit. Baseball program is phenomenal and really close to home, which is a really big plus. So not having to fly back and spend a lot of money on flying back home."
Dysen Peterson, Mount Marty University, Basketball
Dysen Peterson will play basketball next year at Mount Mount University in Yankton.
He was selected to the All- Black Hills Conference first team in basketball in 2022 and 2023 and honorable mention in 2021.