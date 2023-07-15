RAPID CITY, S.D. - After three days of exciting competition at the SDGA Match Play Championships, the semifinals are set for both the men's and the women's divisions.
Eight of the 16 golfers still playing in the tournament are from Rapid City.
The semifinals will start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday at Arrowhead with the finals starting around 11 a.m.
The following is a list of the semifinalists in each division.
Men's Championship
Parker Edens, Brookings will play Russell Pick, Mitchell
Brodie Hullinger, Brookings will play Lance Collins, Rapid City
Women's Championship
Defending champion Alex Kandolin, Rapid City will play Lauren Tims, Sioux Falls
Reese Jansa, Sioux Falls will play Piper Stubbs, Brookings
Men's Senior Championship
Defending champion Brad Buche, Mitchell will play Kevin Buntrock, Rapid City
Mike Brummer, Rapid City will play John Hull, Rapid City
Women's Senior Championship
Royaune Jasinski, Rapid City will play Amy Young, Rapid City
Pam Hoiland, Sioux Falls will play Cara Boehler, Rapid City
Featured Highlights from Saturday
Men's Quarterfinals
Tate McVay, Sturgis vs Brodie Hullinger, Brookings
Women's Quarterfinals
Alex Kandolin, Rapid City vs Masy Mock, Mitchell