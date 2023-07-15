RAPID CITY, S.D. - After three days of exciting competition at the SDGA Match Play Championships, the semifinals are set for both the men's and the women's divisions.

Eight of the 16 golfers still playing in the tournament are from Rapid City.

The semifinals will start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday at Arrowhead with the finals starting around 11 a.m.

The following is a list of the semifinalists in each division.

Men's Championship

Parker Edens, Brookings will play Russell Pick, Mitchell

Brodie Hullinger, Brookings will play Lance Collins, Rapid City

Women's Championship

Defending champion Alex Kandolin, Rapid City will play Lauren Tims, Sioux Falls

Reese Jansa, Sioux Falls will play Piper Stubbs, Brookings

Men's Senior Championship

Defending champion Brad Buche, Mitchell will play Kevin Buntrock, Rapid City

Mike Brummer, Rapid City will play John Hull, Rapid City

Women's Senior Championship

Royaune Jasinski, Rapid City will play Amy Young, Rapid City

Pam Hoiland, Sioux Falls will play Cara Boehler, Rapid City

Featured Highlights from Saturday

Men's Quarterfinals

Tate McVay, Sturgis vs Brodie Hullinger, Brookings

Women's Quarterfinals

Alex Kandolin, Rapid City vs Masy Mock, Mitchell

SDGA Match Play Championships from Saturday, July 15

