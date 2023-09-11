22 years ago, the nation was rocked by the largest act of terrorism committed on United States soil. Four planes were hijacked by the terrorist group known as al-Qaeda and they were used to attack several targets on the eastern side of the country. The first two flights were crashed into the two largest buildings of the World Trade Center. The third flight was crashed into the Pentagon while the fourth was crashed in a field by passengers revolting against the hijackers.
The attacks became known by the day that they occurred and have been known as the September 11 terrorist attacks, sometimes shortened to 9/11 attacks.
Today we look back at the events of that day in photos. We remember both those that we lost that day and those who went to extraordinary lengths to protect those that they still could.
Check out these photos as we look back.