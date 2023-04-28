RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Invitational boys tennis tournament is set to kick off on Friday with the singles competition followed by the doubles competition on Saturday.

In the meantime, the Rapid City Invite duals were held on Thursday.

Rapid City Stevens squared off against Mitchell.

The rain forced the match to move inside to the Tennis Center of the Black Hills.

Stevens defeated Mitchell 7-2.

The Raiders are now 8-2 on the season.

Final Results

Singles

Flight 1 - Nolan Rehorst, RC Stevens defeated Luke Jerke, Mitchell    10-9(5)

Flight 2 - Jager Juracek, Mitchell defeated Tristan Eizinger, RC Stevens    10-8

Flight 3 - Dayler Segrist, RC Stevens defeated Levi Loken, Mitchell    10-3

Flight 4 - Max Phares, RC Stevens defeated Drake Jerke, Mitchell    10-7

Flight 5 - Matthew Mauszycki, Mitchell defeated Josh Mueller, RC Stevens   10-4

Flight 6 - Isaac Wright, RC Stevens defeated Zach Fuhrer, Mitchell    10-3

Doubles

Flight 1 - Tristan Eizinger and Nolan Rehorst, RCS defeated Luke Jerke and Juracek, Mitchell         10-5

Flight 2 - Dayler Segrist and Max Phares, RCS defeated Levi Loken and Drake Jerke, Mitchell      10-7

Flight 3 - Landin Roozenboom and Isaac Wright, RCS defeated Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer, Mitchell          10-7

