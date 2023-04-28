RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Invitational boys tennis tournament is set to kick off on Friday with the singles competition followed by the doubles competition on Saturday.
In the meantime, the Rapid City Invite duals were held on Thursday.
Rapid City Stevens squared off against Mitchell.
The rain forced the match to move inside to the Tennis Center of the Black Hills.
Stevens defeated Mitchell 7-2.
The Raiders are now 8-2 on the season.
Final Results
Singles
Flight 1 - Nolan Rehorst, RC Stevens defeated Luke Jerke, Mitchell 10-9(5)
Flight 2 - Jager Juracek, Mitchell defeated Tristan Eizinger, RC Stevens 10-8
Flight 3 - Dayler Segrist, RC Stevens defeated Levi Loken, Mitchell 10-3
Flight 4 - Max Phares, RC Stevens defeated Drake Jerke, Mitchell 10-7
Flight 5 - Matthew Mauszycki, Mitchell defeated Josh Mueller, RC Stevens 10-4
Flight 6 - Isaac Wright, RC Stevens defeated Zach Fuhrer, Mitchell 10-3
Doubles
Flight 1 - Tristan Eizinger and Nolan Rehorst, RCS defeated Luke Jerke and Juracek, Mitchell 10-5
Flight 2 - Dayler Segrist and Max Phares, RCS defeated Levi Loken and Drake Jerke, Mitchell 10-7
Flight 3 - Landin Roozenboom and Isaac Wright, RCS defeated Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer, Mitchell 10-7