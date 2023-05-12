RAPID CITY, S.D. - As the 2022-23 athletic and academic school year comes to a close, many high school seniors are busy deciding on where they want to continue their athletic careers.
Earlier this week, Rapid City Central, Stevens and Sturgis all held signing ceremonies to celebrate their decisions.
Over the next few days, we'll showcase all three ceremonies starting with Rapid City Stevens.
Arell Lopez, Chadron State College, Football
Arell Lopez signed a letter of intent to play football next year for Chadron State College.
The six-foot-three, 260 pound senior plans to play on either the offensive of defensive line.
Lopez is following in his parents footsteps.
"I decided to sign because, you know both my parents, they both went there," said Arell Lopez. "They both graduated from there. Its where they met each other and all that. I've talked to Coach Long and I like all the football coaches there, but Coach Long was like one of the coaches that really stood out to me the most."
Hope Bryant, Dakota State University, Track and Field
Meanwhile, Hope Bryant plans to take her talents to Dakota State University in Madison and compete in track and field.
Bryant placed eighth in the pole vault last year at the state track meet after clearing 10 feet.
She plans to study exercise science.
"I really enjoyed the small size classrooms that they have," said Hope Bryant. "Its more a personal level based learning and I just really enjoyed their track program that they had there."
Shelbie Brehm, Southeast Community College, Wrestling
Shelbie Brehm is also taking her talents to the next level.
Brehm signed a letter of intent to compete in women's wrestling at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska.
The Stevens senior is a two-time state qualifier to the state wrestling tournament.
Southeast Community College just added women's wrestling last November.
So Brehm will be a member of the inaugural class for the Southeast Community College wrestling team.
"I decided to sign with Southeast because they're a brand new women's program," said Shelbie Brehm. "I was kind of looking into other colleges that had offered me and they offered me really good coaches and teammates and overall just a great opportunity compared to some other colleges that I got offered. Really great coaches. I've talked to both coaches. They're really great."