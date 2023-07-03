RAPID CITY, S.D. – New common council members along with Rapid City's new mayor were sworn in on Monday night. Here is what some of them had to say:
Steve Allender
After eight years of serving the Rapid City community as mayor, and a combined 40 years of service to the city, Mayor Allender had previously decided he was not running for the office of mayor this year. And as Jason Salamun prepares to begin his first day in office on Tuesday, he feels that Salamun is ready to take on the task.
"He is ready to take this thing on. And there will be a lot of learning, a lot of ups and downs," he adds. "But he is capable and qualified and we are going to be just fine."
Kevin Maher
Ward 3 Alderman Kevin Maher, who replaces Salamun's seat on the city council, says that while there is much he and his colleagues have done to prepare for their roles in city council, there is still more to do as they settle into the position.
"We have had the opportunity to meet with all the department heads, already have kind of an orientation into the city and the different departments," he said. "Over the next couple weeks, we are going on a tour, every facility and the sewage plant and water plant to the dome. And so I am looking forward to growing and learning more about how this city operates."
Once he and his colleagues were sworn in, their first order of business was to elect a Council President and Vice President. He and the council selected incumbent Alderman John Roberts as the president and Greg Strommen and vice president.
Jason Salamun
Since election night, the newly-named mayor of Rapid City has continuously expressed his gratitude to the city and the people who voted him in. And as he left his previous position to take on the role of mayor, he continued to show his gratitude to the people he will serve.
"It is funny to start a meeting as a council member, as a member of the legislative branch, and end the meeting as the mayor and the head of the executive branch," he explained. "That is quite the transition in one meeting. But tonight, I am very grateful for the opportunity to be able to experience that firsthand. most of all, I am excited to get to work for the people of Rapid City."