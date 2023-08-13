RAPID CITY, S.D. – And they're off! The annual zucchini races at the Black Hills Farmer's Market in Rapid City returned on Saturday, with families cheering on their favorite racers.
According to Master Gardener Mary Deibert, the event has been going on for a few years now and aims to engage children as they learn about and try new foods, including the fresh fruits and vegetable at the farmer's market.
"It is just delightful to see a kid walking around with a big ripe tomato and taking a bite out of it and a smile on their face," Deibert said. "I think they experience something which maybe they have not had before. And buying local and buying fresh produce that might just come out of the field maybe that day before."
As part of the fun, children are given a $2 token to be redeemed at any of the vendors to purchase a squash of their choice (some kids might choose a different kind of racer, such as one did back in 2021 with their "spudster"), and then get to decorate the vehicle after attaching wheels to it. Once they get the wheels attached to the produce, kids were able to decorate their vehicles with pipe cleaners, feathers and other arts and craft materials.
Of the produce available at the market, kids used a variety of squash and cucumbers for their racers. And in the end, the winner this year was a yellow squash.