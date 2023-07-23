RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 10 years, the Bierborse Festival in Rapid City has brought visitors to Main Street Square for a fun time - celebrating German culture and highlighting several local breweries from the both the region and surrounding states.
Food vendors also were on-site, including Enigma from the Rushmore Hotel, serving German fare just for the event. The event also had beer tasting along with activities for attendees, including the Beer Olympics.
"I think it is probably a popular event because it is supporting local breweries. Obviously that is a really big thing as a community in Rapid City and then also it is a good time," President and CEO of Main Street Square Matt Senftner said. "We are having fun. Everybody is enjoying themselves but we are not too hot to drink beer, so everything is great."