RAPID CITY, S.D. - As the summer rolls along, that means we inch one day closer to the beginning of another high school football season.
The Rapid City Christian football team made tremendous strides last season and the Comets look to continue that trend this year.
RC Christian football roster continues to grow
The Comets are entering year number two under head coach Matt McIntosh.
Rapid City Christian was 3-5 in 2021 and failed to make the playoffs.
But a year ago, the Comets finished 4-4 and lost to Elk Point-Jefferson in the first round of the playoffs.
The Comets lost eight seniors to graduation.
But there's 46 players on this year's team which is a record for the program.
"So this year we have a big junior class," said RC Christian head coach Matt McIntosh. "That's really the big number for us. And so those guys were sophomores. A lot of them played last year, so we got a lot of experience, some of them starters coming back. We lost some good seniors, so they're hard to replace. But we've got, I think, eight, eight seniors this year, which are they're all going to play a big role for us. And so senior leadership, but really that junior class, we're going to lean on them quite a bit this year."
RC Christian returns a core group of players this year.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Comets will rely on linebackers Braylen Marshall and Drake Lindberg.
They both had over 70 solo tackles a year ago.
Meanwhile, triggering the Comets' offense will be junior quarterback Simon Kieffer.
"This will be his second year starting in this offense and he's really turned into a coach on the field," said McIntosh. "This year he can get us into the right plays. Last year I was yelling from the sidelines to check the certain things and this year he's just able to do that and get us in the right plays. It's really a huge benefit to us and our team to have him back at quarterback and really, like I said, a coach on the field for us."
Rapid City Christian opens the football season on Friday, Aug. 18 at home against Lead-Deadwood.
The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m.
A year ago, the Comets defeated the Golddiggers in their season opener by a score of 36-30 in triple overtime.
Then the Comets will take a week off before playing at St. Thomas More on September 1.