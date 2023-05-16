RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Central High School recognized a group of four outstanding student-athletes on May 10 at the final letter of intent signing ceremony of the school year.
Isaac Flanegan, South Dakota State University, Track and Field
Isaac Flanegan signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at South Dakota State University.
Flanegan is a three-time state qualifier in track.
In fact, he finished fourth last year at the state track meet in the Class 'AA' boys triple jump.
Plus, Flanegan is also a member of the 4 X 100 relay team that posted the fourth best time in Central history.
Flanegan is excited about competing at the Division I level.
"So when I got up there, I got to meet me for dinner with all the athletes," said Isaac Flanegan. "Get to talk to them about their opinions and also then next morning I met with the coach. So he's a really cool guy. Coach St. John is going to be the jumps coach and I'm a jumper. So I'm really excited about their program and the facilities they have there."
Ally Davis, Iowa Lakes Community College, Softball
Ally Davis plans to play softball next year at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa.
Davis was a two-year letter winner in softball and basketball.
She recorded 23 home runs during her softball career.
Last summer, Davis hit .620 with 49 hits and 44 RBI's.
"My sister actually went there eight years ago and she played softball," said Ally Davis. "So I it felt like home with the same coach. That's Coach King will coach me. And with Tya coming to, it'll be nice to have a familiar face there."
Tya Brandhagen, Iowa Lakes Community College, Softball
Joining Davis at Iowa Lakes Community College is Tya Brandhagen.
She was a three-time letter winner in softball and played pitcher and third baseman for the Rapid City Central and United softball teams.
Last summer, she hit. 500, recorded 64 hits and scored 50 runs.
Brandhagen also pitched 90 innings during her 2022 high school season and had an ERA of 2.20 with 109 strike outs.
"I decided to sign because Ally (Davis) actually convinced me to because I was not going to play," said Tya Brandhagen. "But then I decided I want to go further. And she said it was a good program. So I decided to."
Katelyn Beshara, Chadron State College, Cross Country
In addition, Katelyn Beshara signed a letter of intent to compete in cross country at Chadron State College.
Beshara is a five-time letter winner in cross country and track and field.
She placed 14th out 122 runners at the 2022 state cross country meet.
Beshara also has the seventh fastest time in Rapid City Central history in the 3200 meter run.
"I decided to sign there," said Katelyn Beshara. "I really like the environment of the team and the coach, and it just seems like I'll enjoy myself there."