RAPID CITY, S.D. - Earlier this year, Rapid City Central announced the hiring of Brandon Colpitts as its new head football coach.
Not only is coach Colpitts bringing with him a new scheme, but a change in culture, as well.
*CORRECTION: In the video clip, it says Logan Soderlin will be leading the running game. It should say Zack Soderlin.
Cobblers looking to snap 15-game losing streak
Colpitts inherits a team that finished 0-9 last season and hasn't won a game since September 10h, 2021.
Along with implementing a new game plan on both sides of the ball, coach Colpitts has one big goal in his first season as head coach, building the right culture.
"What we told our guys is if you want to be successful and you want confidence in what you do, you've got to work for it," said RC Central football coach Brandon Colpitts. "They've took that and they've done a really good job. Whether that's our summer workouts and building into this fall camp. I can't say enough positive things about the way that they've worked. We've got work to do still, don't get me wrong, but we're excited to see how it translates to the field on Fridays."
Senior class will help carry the load
Coach Colpitts said the transition so far has been going well and he's excited about the upcoming season.
This years team consists of 15 seniors, along with 25 juniors and 28 sophomores.
Some of the players expected to play major roles this season include linebacker Gideon Waldrop, defensive end Alex Wells and defensive back Jaxon Vermundson.
On the offensive side of the ball, Zack Soderlin will lead the running game while Ryan Wetch will start under center.
"It's been fun for him to I think to to have a new coach and to have a fresh start," said Colpitts. "He's put on 15 to 20 pounds this off-season. You know, he looks different physically. He's faster. You know, the biggest thing for him is helping him understand the new offense and the reads and he's taking ownership of that position. Also you want a good leader at that spot, too. You know he was nominated on our leadership committee by his teammates and he's really own that role as a leader, too."
Rapid City Central opens the football season on Friday, August 25 against the Scoopers at Woodle Field in Sturgis.
Then the Cobblers return home on Saturday, September 2 to play Sioux Falls Lincoln in the Rushmore Bowl.