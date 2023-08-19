RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Farmers Market celebrated "PROtein Day" on Saturday, highlighting the importance of meat and protein in a balanced diet.
According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recommended daily intake for a balanced diet in adults is 50 grams of protein. PROtein day was started last year by the Kitzan family, a well-known vendor at the farmers market that sells locally-sourced lamb.
And as part of PROtein Day at the Black Hills Farmers Market, local ranchers were in focus as they sold a variety of meat choices to visitors.
"Right now for the farmers market, the fresh garden produce is coming in really, really strong," Gwendolyn Kitzan of Kitzan Family Farms said. "So you pair that up with a protein and you have a perfect meal for you and your family."
"And it's great because you're supporting the local economy when you buy protein through us," Black Hills Farmers Market Manager Callie Stainbrook said. "So it really makes a difference to your own community."
Visitors were treated to lamb and pork samples from local vendors as they shopped at the farmers market.