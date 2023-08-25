RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Black Hills Conference boys golf tournament will take place on September 19 at the Hart Ranch.
In the meantime, the 10 conference schools had a chance to check out the course on Thursday as they competed in the Pre-Conference Tournament.
Sturgis and Spearfish tied for first in the team standings.
The Scoopers and Spartans both finished with a total score of 335.
St. Thomas More finished third at 344.
The medalist was Hayden Heig from St. Thomas More who carded a 72.
Pre-Conference Boys Golf Tournament
Team Scores
T1 Sturgis +47 335
T1 Spearfish +47 335
3 STM +56 344
4 Belle Fourche +61 349
5 Custer +84 372
6 RC Christian +104 392
7 Hot Springs +108 396
8 Lead-Deadwood +161 449
9 Red Cloud +254 542
DNF Douglas 260
Individual Scores
1 Hayden Heig, STM E 72
2 Charlie Rasmussen, Spearfish +3 75
T3 Parker Reede, Spearfish +8 80
T3 Isaac Voyles, Belle Fourche +8 80
T5 Jaxon Dodson, Sturgis +11 83
T5 Cason Sabers, Sturgis +11 83
7 Braxton Tieman, Sturgis +12 84
8 Landon Bey, Sturgis +13 85
9 Josh McMurtry, RC Christian +14 86
10 Aiden Voyles, Belle Fourche +15 87
Pre-Conference Boys Golf Tournament at the Hart Ranch
