RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Black Hills Conference boys golf tournament will take place on September 19 at the Hart Ranch.

In the meantime, the 10 conference schools had a chance to check out the course on Thursday as they competed in the Pre-Conference Tournament.

Sturgis and Spearfish tied for first in the team standings.

The Scoopers and Spartans both finished with a total score of 335.

St. Thomas More finished third at 344.

The medalist was Hayden Heig from St. Thomas More who carded a 72.

Pre-Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Team Scores     

   T1     Sturgis             +47     335

   T1     Spearfish         +47     335

    3      STM                 +56     344

    4     Belle Fourche   +61     349

    5     Custer              +84     372

    6     RC Christian     +104     392

    7     Hot Springs       +108     396

    8     Lead-Deadwood       +161     449

    9     Red Cloud         +254     542

    DNF     Douglas                    260              

             

Individual Scores  

1     Hayden Heig,   STM                      E     72

2     Charlie Rasmussen, Spearfish    +3     75

T3     Parker Reede, Spearfish           +8     80

T3     Isaac Voyles, Belle Fourche       +8     80

T5     Jaxon Dodson, Sturgis              +11     83

T5     Cason Sabers, Sturgis              +11     83

7     Braxton Tieman, Sturgis             +12     84

8     Landon Bey, Sturgis                   +13     85

9     Josh McMurtry, RC Christian       +14     86

10     Aiden Voyles, Belle Fourche     +15     87

                

               

    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

