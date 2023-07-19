GILLETTE, WY - After five performances at the National High School Finals Rodeo, South Dakota has two contestants sitting in first place in the first go-round.
Piper Cordes from Wall is the overall leader in the barrel racing with a time of 17.015 seconds.
Meanwhile, Mataya Ward from Fruitdale posted a time of 7.19 seconds on Tuesday night to take the lead in the first go-round of the goat tying.
South Dakota contestants currently in the top 20 in the 1st go-round.
Barrel Racing
1st - Piper Cordes - Wall, SD 17.015 seconds
Bareback Riding
10th - Devon Moore - Clear Lake, SD 70 points
Girls Cutting
16th - Landry Haugen - Sturgis, SD 142.5 points
Goat Tying
1st - Mataya Ward - Fruitdale, SD 7.19 seconds
10th - Brylee Grubb - Spearfish, SD 7.84 seconds
Pole Bending
15th - Sophie Hruby - Hemingford, NE 20.645 seconds
* competes for team South Dakota
Reined Cow Horse
15th - Landry Haugen - Sturgis, SD 287.5 points
15th - Ryen Sheppick - Pierre, SD 287.5 points
Saddle Bronc
3rd - Eastan West - New Underwood, SD 75 points
8th - Thayne Elshere - Hereford, SD 69 points
Team Roping
7th - Drew Harper - Faith, SD and Sern Weishaar - Belle Fourche, SD 7.44 seconds
19th - Caden Stoddard - Norris, SD and Eastan West - New Underwood, SD 8.96 seconds