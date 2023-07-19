Piper Cordes

GILLETTE, WY - After five performances at the National High School Finals Rodeo, South Dakota has two contestants sitting in first place in the first go-round.

Piper Cordes from Wall is the overall leader in the barrel racing with a time of 17.015 seconds.

Meanwhile, Mataya Ward from Fruitdale posted a time of 7.19 seconds on Tuesday night to take the lead in the first go-round of the goat tying.

South Dakota contestants currently in the top 20 in the 1st go-round.

Barrel Racing

1st - Piper Cordes - Wall, SD           17.015 seconds

Bareback Riding

10th - Devon Moore - Clear Lake, SD           70 points

Girls Cutting

16th - Landry Haugen - Sturgis, SD         142.5 points

Goat Tying

1st - Mataya Ward - Fruitdale, SD           7.19 seconds

10th - Brylee Grubb - Spearfish, SD         7.84 seconds

Pole Bending

15th - Sophie Hruby - Hemingford, NE         20.645 seconds

      * competes for team South Dakota

Reined Cow Horse

15th - Landry Haugen - Sturgis, SD               287.5 points

15th - Ryen Sheppick - Pierre, SD                  287.5 points

Saddle Bronc

3rd - Eastan West - New Underwood, SD            75 points

8th - Thayne Elshere - Hereford, SD                     69 points

Team Roping

7th - Drew Harper - Faith, SD and Sern Weishaar - Belle Fourche, SD               7.44 seconds

19th - Caden Stoddard - Norris, SD and Eastan West - New Underwood, SD            8.96 seconds

