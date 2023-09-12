RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City residents had a chance to meet some of their neighbors at the West Boulevard Block Party on Saturday
With food, music, and plenty of activities, the block party offers a fun way for neighbors to catch up or meet new friends. This year's event also offered free popcorn and cotton candy along with a bike parade for attendees.
"It's just like old fashioned family fun. You know, people bring their babies, people bring their grandmas and grandpas, and we just have a lot of fun together," Volunteer Laura Armstrong said. "And it's just so nice just to enjoy the weather and just the area and listen the music and just have a nice, relaxing evening together."