RAPID CITY, S.D.– Back in December of 2022, as Rapid City and Western South Dakotans were still emerging from an intense blizzard, the men and women of the 109th Regional Support Group were preparing for a nine-month deployment as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
And for the service members deployed, there is also a family component that does not go unnoticed. "I know that these past months have been challenging for you as well because life continued unabated during this deployment," SDARNG Adjutant General Major General Mark Morrell said. "New children and grandchildren were born. Jobs were started and stopped. A school both year ended and began. Milestones happen in the absence of your soldiers, the strength, optimism and grace of our families and especially our military spouses never cease to amaze me. You are serving too. And that is why I say confidently today that I am most grateful for who you are."
As part of the country's ongoing international fight against the Islamic State, guard members were deployed to assist and support base camp operations in areas such as Kuwait and Iraq.
During the ceremony on Saturday at The Monument, city and state officials were among the special guests in attendance to welcome the more than 80 men and women home. "I have been told that from your service over there that you have not only increased the efficiency of operations," South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem explained. "But that you have saved the government and the United States taxpayer money by building systems that operated smoother and brought in 100% accountability on how we utilized our equipment and resources while being deployed over to the Middle East, so not only did you go out there and do your job well, you did it with excellence and refined the systems that our military will rely on for months and years to come."
Other special guest speakers also included Representative Dusty Johnson and Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun, who also spoke about their gratitude for the guard members' service and their safe return home. As an exciting end to the ceremony, the 109th joined Governor Noem in a recorded message to kick off Saturday's Bass Pro Shop's Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
After the ceremony ended many, including Staff Sergeant Darnell Witte, had the same thing on their mind: "Spending time with the family and just kicking back and relaxing for a little while."