RAPID CITY, S.D.– Special Olympics South Dakota held its annual softball tournament in Rapid City all day on Saturday as athletes prepare for the Fall Classic. Around 300 athletes and unified partners total took to the field today for the qualifying tournament. This year marked the first year the tournament is back in full swing after the COVID-19 pandemic with all seventeen delegations returning to Rapid City's Star of the West complex.
Players in the tournament typically compete either in teams or individual skills competitions, which include batting, base-running, fielding, and throwing. From here, athletes qualify and will head to Mitchell for the Fall Classic event in September.
"Special Olympics is all about inclusion and getting everyone involved. So our events, including the softball tournament, are for athletes of all abilities and it does not matter what an athlete's disability is– whether it is physical, intellectual, or any other disability," Black Hills Area Director for Special Olympics South Dakota Cathy Grubb said. "They are welcome to join us and participate in our in this tournament as well as all of our events."
Special Olympics South Dakota also hosted a bocce tournament on Sunday in Rapid City at the new bocce courts along Omaha Street.