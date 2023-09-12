RAPID CITY, S.D.– Airport rescue and firefighting specialists conducted a critical emergency exercise Saturday evening, a mandatory requirement for staff every three years. Combined with a large group of community volunteers, Rapid City Regional Airport's emergency exercise concluded successfully. "It seems like our emergency service folks did pretty well," AARF Section Chief Neill Goodart from the Rapid City Fire Department said. "Obviously, in this scenario, we have to limit our resources down so we can continue on with our real life response. So some of it's simulated but seemed like it went really smooth."
As part of carrying out the exercise, an airplane simulator was used for a live burn. A 737, which is commonly-used at the airport, was lit on fire as the airport's Station 8 crew had to extinguishing the flames.
Volunteers posing as riders on the plane were escorted away from the aircraft, having suffered various injuries. The situation was then called in as emergency response crews from the Rapid City Fire Department pulled in to assist, then carrying out the necessary triage practices to ensure everyone involved in the "emergency" was safe. "There's a lot to think about other than just injuries and illnesses," Rapid City Fire Department Paramedic Laura Sosa said. "You have to think about all the surrounding threats to those patients as well."
The exercise is a mandatory requirement made by the Federal Aviation Administration, along with a chance to see and learn first-hand the intricate processes and importance of the work first responders do. "You have people working together across various agencies," Volunteer Heather Hoeye said. "It is absolutely amazing the work and effort that people go through to help. It is incredible. Absolutely incredible."
And as the exercise was completed on September 11, the significance was not lost on any person participating on Saturday. "The people that responded to those incidents on that day were able to do their jobs and do it well because they trained for emergency scenarios," Goodart said. "And that is exactly what we are trying to do here today. And hopefully we are honoring those those folks by continuing that tradition. And and keeping up with training so that we can respond in the event of a real incident as well as they did."