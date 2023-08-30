RAPID CITY, S.D.– Close to 80 tribes from across the country were represented at the Star of the West complex during the weekend for men's, women's, and co-ed softball events.
The Native American World Series is the brainchild of two South Dakota men: TJ McCauley and Jay Maz Estes. Along with softball games, the event hosts a home run derby, kids camps to learn and work on their softball skills, and an all–star game. "There are guys that come from Florida, Iowa. And all these guys grew up playing city ball where we on a reservation– we cannot come up with nine kids the same age," PA announcer for the Native American World Series Jay Maz Estes said. "So we grow up at a young age playing the game of softball. We watch our friends play baseball and knowing we cannot do it on a reservation because there's not enough kids the same age. So we fall in love with the game of slow-pitch softball. A lot of us grew up playing that before we played baseball."
To compete, the players have to be at least 16 years of age and at least 70 percent of the players on each team must be Native American. While the World Series is still relatively new, Estes hopes to see it continue for decades to come.
"I think United Tribes went on for quite a few years, 60-some anniversary or something like that. So we're looking to push up to, you know, shoot for 50," he said. "Fiftieth anniversary and we are only on the third. So we have got quite a few years ago. Some of the announcers are my sons, so once I decided to leave Mother Earth, I hope they keep it going and keep helping along."
This year's champions were both out of Rapid City: the GS Sports team for the upper men's division and the TM Athletics team on the women's side.