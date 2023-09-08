RAPID CITY, S.D. - Former President Trump spoke at The Monument Ice Arena in Rapid City for over an hour on Friday night at the South Dakota Republican Party Rally. He spoke about a variety of topics including his indictments, the border wall, China, current polls an South Dakota's governor Kristi Noem. Governor Noem kicked off the main event tonight in front of several thousand supporters by endorsing Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential campaign.
