RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson visited Rapid City to tour the new Oyate Health Center and Cole-TAC facility on Tuesday.
The new Oyate Health Center began bringing in patients in early February, and while some parts are still in progress, he expressed excitement to see the new facility.
"This, to me, with everything I have seen, is a remarkable investment into health care. and it is going to make a difference for enrolled members here in South Dakota," he said. "They also shared that there are a number of people who come from across the border, enrolled members and other tribes because they understand this is an excellent facility."
Representative Johnson also complimented the medical staff's patient-centered focus, which can contribute to more positive experiences and additional benefits.
"Health care is an eighth of the American economy, and the numbers get so big that sometimes I think we get trapped in the numbers," he said. "But the reality is it comes down to people. For me, this is about making sure that I was talking to patients that i was talking to providers, that I was getting a real sense of the kind of magic that happens here day in and day out."