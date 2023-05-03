RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Central and Stevens have had some great battles over the years on the softball field.
But they always competed at the club level.
The two teams made history on Tuesday night by playing for the first time since softball became sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
Central jumped out to a 2-1 lead.
But the Raiders came roaring back and defeated the Cobblers, 14-2.
Stevens tied it up and grabbed the lead in the fourth inning thanks to home run by Nieva Colicheski and Lainey Van Zee.
The Raiders improve to 4-2 on the season, while the Cobblers fall to 2-5.
Central will play a triple header on Friday in Sioux Falls against Watertown, Brandon Valley and Pierre.
Meanwhile, Stevens will hit the road to play Sioux Falls Jefferson, Yankton and Harrisburg on Friday.