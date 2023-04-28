RAPID CITY, SD - Rapid City Post 320 hosted Spearfish Post 164 on Friday in a doubleheader at Pete Lien Field.
It's been a tough start to the season for both of these teams.
In fact, the Stars and Post 164 both entered Friday's games searching for their first win of the season.
It appeared Spearfish was going to win the first game after leading 6-2 in the fifth inning.
But the Stars rallied in the seventh inning to beat Post 164 by a final score of 7-6.
Then the Stars completed the sweep by winning the second game, 13-3.
Post 320 vs Post 164
High School Baseball Scores from Friday, April 28
Belle Fourche 6, St. Thomas More 5
Huron 24, Douglas 0
Huron 10, Douglas 10
Brandon Valley 17, RC Central 3
Brandon Valley 20, RC Central 0
Winner-Colome 9, RC Christian 7
High School Softball Scores
RC Stevens 19, SF Roosevelt 1
SF Washington JV 15, Sturgis 4