BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - The high school track and field season continued on Monday with the Northern Hills Invitational Track and Field Meet in Belle Fourche.
This year's event featured hundreds of athletes representing 15 schools from across South Dakota and Wyoming.
The Belle Fourche boys and girls swept the team titles.
The Belle Fourche girls had 149.25 points followed by St. Thomas More with 101.
Meanwhile, the Belle Fourche boys finished first with 194.2 points.
St. Thomas More was second with 90.2 points.
For complete results, click here.
Featured Highlights from the Northern Hills Invitational
- Ava Allen, Belle Fourche, Girls 3200 Meter Run
- Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, Boys 3200 Meter Run
- Mataya Ward, Belle Fourche, Girls Triple Jump
- Mylee Sebbo, St. Thomas More, Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
- Jarett Schuchard, Harding County, Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
- Keaton Mills, Sundance, Boys High Jump
- Shay Kraft, Timber Lake, Girls 100 Meter Dash
- James Burke, Lead-Deadwood, Boys 100 Meter Dash