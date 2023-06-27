IMG_20230624_125431.jpg

David King, Peabody Energy, Emergency Management Coordinator
EF Scale

Scale provided by The National Weather Service

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY - On Friday, June 23 the North Antelope Rochelle Mine (NARM) was hit by an EF-2 tornado, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Winds were estimated at between 120 and 130 mph. Seven people were inured during the incident with six of them requiring transportation to local hospitals. 

Peabody Energy, the company who operates the mine, provided these pictures showing the aftermath of the tornado. 

Related:

Tags