CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY - On Friday, June 23 the North Antelope Rochelle Mine (NARM) was hit by an EF-2 tornado, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Winds were estimated at between 120 and 130 mph. Seven people were inured during the incident with six of them requiring transportation to local hospitals.

Peabody Energy, the company who operates the mine, provided these pictures showing the aftermath of the tornado.

