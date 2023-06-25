RAPID CITY, S.D.– For one special night on Saturday, Storybook Island said "no kids allowed" to give adults a fun night out.
The park featured live music, bingo, a silent raffle and food trucks among the park's well-known structures and features. On top of that, beer and wine were available for guests to purchase and enjoy while walking through the park.
"Storybook Island is such a staple here in Rapid City, and everybody loves it," Executive Director Jackie Laws said. "And so I think it's just a fun way for them to come and be kids again as adults."