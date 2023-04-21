STURGIS, S.D. - You are going to fall in love with this custom built home in Sturgis!
Get ready to pick your jaw up off the floor when you step into this home. This home has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms and so much more.
Take a look at this kitchen! Hickory cabinets and flooring surround the large island. Check out all those stainless steel appliances, and those windows, what a view!
Did you see the primary suite on the upper level? Yup, that's a copper tub! A COPPER BATH TUB! Also look how big that shower is! Check out all the photos below.
21033 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sturgis, S.D. $700,000
