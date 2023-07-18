WALL, S.D. - The best of the best in high school rodeo are in Gillette, Wyoming this week for the 75th Annual National High School Finals Rodeo.
South Dakota is well-represented with nearly 60 contestants competing including Piper Cordes, a two-time state champion from Wall who's ready to shine on the big stage.
Cordes competed in the barrel racing during the second performance on Monday morning.
She currently leads the first go-round with a time of 17.01 seconds.
How did you get involved in the sport of rodeo?
"My parents both rodeoed," said Piper Cordes. "So it was kind of just always ran in the family and we live on a ranch. So we're just always around livestock and horses. So I just grew up rodeoing and I just always really liked it and I've always enjoyed it. All of my siblings rodeo. I have three siblings and I team rope with my older brother, Kipp."
What was it like to win the state high school barrel racing title for the second year in a row?
"It means a lot, especially I've done it twice and I just I think it's a really good accomplishment," said Cordes. "It's not just for me, but for my horse, too. We put a lot of work into it and so it's nice to know that hard work pays off."
Last June, you suffered an injury and almost missed competing at the National High School Finals Rodeo. But you have since fully recovered. How did that happen?
"Me and my brother were moving bulls and it was just something that you don't really see coming and you don't want it to happen," said Cordes. "But it does. My horse got spooked and I fell off and I hit my head and I was unconscious."
Tell us about your horse Fiesta?
"Fiesta is just a really great horse," said Cordes. "He's super willing and he'll do anything I want him to do and I run poles on him and I trained him on poles. He really likes poles and barrels. I just think he's just a really smart horse and we make a really good team."
After high school, Cordes would like to continue her rodeo career at the collegiate and professional level.