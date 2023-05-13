RAPID CITY, SD - After three weeks on the road, the Rapid City Marshals finally returned to the friendly confines of Summit Arena.
The Marshals hosted the Southwest Kansas Storm on Saturday.
The Marshals were looking for revenge after they lost to the Storm four weeks ago by 35 points.
Unfortunately, the Storm pulled out the victory over Rapid City, 41-38.
Rapid City had a chance in the final minute.
But Jauhem Byrd-Mix threw an interception with 24 seconds remaining and that secured the win for the Storm.
The Marshals fall to 0-9 while the SW Kansas improves to 3-6.
Rapid City wraps up the regular season on Saturday, May 20 at home against the Billings Outlaws.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. at the Summit Arena.