Piper Cordes from Wall in the barrel racing

FORT PIERRE, SD - The South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo wrapped up Saturday in Fort Pierre.

The state champions were crowned in several different events.

Plus, the top four finishers in each event advance to the National High School Finals Rodeo coming up in July in Gillette, Wyoming.

The following is a list of the state champions and the top four finishers in each event.

The total points is the points that were accumulated at the regional and state rodeos.

South Dakota High School Rodeo Queen

Avari Dorrence

Bareback Riding

1. Kashton Ford, Sturgis       88.50 total points

2. Devon Moore, Clear Lake        83.50 points

3. Reece Reder, Fruitdale               77 points

4. Talon Yellow Hawk, Blunt           77 point

Barrel Racing

1. Piper Cordes, Wall            90 total points

2. Claire Verhulst, Reva         84 points

3. Gabi Irving, Pierre             61 points

4. Raylee Fagerhaug, Wessington Springs      57 points

Breakaway Roping

1. Josie Mousel, Colman          63 total points

2. Josie Menzel, Quinn          57.50 points

3. Ella Fagerhaug, Wessington Springs      56.50 points

4. Jaelyn Wendt, Newell            51 points

4. Landry Haugen, Sturgis         51 points

Bull Riding

1. Kash Krogman, New Underwood          76.50 total points

2. Raile Joens, Belle Fourche          62 points

2. Thayne Elshere, Hereford          62 points

4. Reece Reder, Fruitdale               59.50 points

Boys Cutting

1. Caden Stoddard, Norris         78 total points

2. Cody Dirkes, Hermosa           73.50 points

3. Gabe Glines, Smithwick          68 points

4. Braden Routier, Buffalo          62 points

Goat Tying

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis           86 total points

2. Mataya Ward, Fruitdale          74 points

3. Brylee Grubb, Spearfish          73 points

4. T. Merrill, Wall                          55.50 points

Girls Cutting

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis             82.50 total points

2. Sydney Stahl, Kimball                71.50 points

3. Tava Sexton, Whitewood         69.50 points

4. Piper Hanson, Burke                 68.50 points

Pole Bending

1. Aspen Vining, Buffalo            76 total points

2. Taylor McGregor, Canistota          60 points

3. Sophie Hruby, Hemingford, NE      59 points

4. Summer Schmaltz, Valley Springs   54 points

4. Tyra Gates, Miller                           54 points

Reined Cow Horse

1. Dallie Lawrence, Alzada, MT       89 total points

2. Landry Haugen, Sturgis          80 points

3. Chase Brunsch, Pine Ridge      75.50 points

4. Ryen Sheppick, Pierre           75 points

Saddle Bronc

1. Eastan West, New Underwood       85 total points

2. Thayne Elshere, Hereford        76 points

3. Cade Costello, Newell             69 points

4. Gabriel Fauske, Wall                64.50 points

Steer Wrestling

1. Quinn Moon, Creighton         78 total points

2. Terran Talsma, Springfield      70 points

2. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo           70 points

4. Gage Gilbert, Camp Crook    61 points

Team Roping

1. Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche      82 total points

1. Sern Weishaar, Belle Fourche        82 points

2. Paden Belkham, Blunt                   61 points

2. Dalton Porch, Kadoka                    61 points

3. Caden Stoddard, Norris                60 points

3. Eastan West, New Underwood      60 points

4. Teagan Gourneau, Presho            59 points

4. Matthew Heathershaw, Quinn      59 points

Tie-down Roping

1. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo         71 total points

2. Tegan Fite, Hermosa         63 points

3. Gabe Glines, Smithwick      55 points

3. Tate Hoffman, Highmore    55 points

Shooting Sports Rifle National Qualifiers

1. Jenna Kruger

2. Lydia Main

3. Candice Aamit

4. Mya Heinje

National Qualifiers for Trap Shooting

1. Jude Sargent

2. Jack Anderson

3. Kyle Sanders

4. Addison Ward

