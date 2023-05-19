RAPID CITY, S.D. - As the school year wraps up , the high school track and field season is coming to an end, as well.

The state track and field championships are set to kick off on Thursday, May 25 in Sioux Falls.

But on Friday, athletes from the Rapid City Central, Stevens, Sturgis, Douglas, Spearfish and Pierre competed in the Last Chance Track Meet at Sioux Park.

Featured Highlights from the Last Chance Track Meet

Brynn Nelson, RC Stevens - Girls javelin

Jada Backes, RC Central - Girls 100 meter hurdles

Aidan Hedderman, Sturgis - Boys pole vault

Brooklyn Jurgens, RC Stevens - Girls 100 meter dash

Xander Lepp, RC Central - Boys 100 meter dash

Conner Warren, RC Central - Boys discus

Brock Morgan, RC Central - Boys 110 meter hurdles

