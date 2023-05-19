RAPID CITY, S.D. - As the school year wraps up , the high school track and field season is coming to an end, as well.
The state track and field championships are set to kick off on Thursday, May 25 in Sioux Falls.
But on Friday, athletes from the Rapid City Central, Stevens, Sturgis, Douglas, Spearfish and Pierre competed in the Last Chance Track Meet at Sioux Park.
For complete results, click here.
Featured Highlights from the Last Chance Track Meet
Brynn Nelson, RC Stevens - Girls javelin
Jada Backes, RC Central - Girls 100 meter hurdles
Aidan Hedderman, Sturgis - Boys pole vault
Brooklyn Jurgens, RC Stevens - Girls 100 meter dash
Xander Lepp, RC Central - Boys 100 meter dash
Conner Warren, RC Central - Boys discus
Brock Morgan, RC Central - Boys 110 meter hurdles