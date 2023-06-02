RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Black Hills Veterans Classic baseball tournament continued on Friday in Rapid City.

It was a tough day for both the Post 320 Stars and Post 22.

Both teams opened the tournament on Thursday with a victory.

But Friday was a different story.

Post 320 falls to North Platte and Miles City

Post 320 played a doubleheader on Friday.

In the first game, North Platte downed the Stars, 7-2.

Then after a rain delay, Miles City defeated Post 320 in a game that finished after midnight, 13 to 8.

Post 320 is now 1-2 in the Veterans Classic.

The Stars will wrap up pool play on Saturday by taking the Colorado Rogue Baseball Club at 7 p.m.

Post 22 falls to Mitchell and Cheyenne Post 6

Post 22 also played a doubleheader on Friday.

Mitchell edged the Hardhat 2-1 in the first game.

Then Cheyenne Post 6 shut out Post 22, 8-0.

The Boys of Summer fall to 1-2 in the tournament.

Post 22 returns to action on Saturday against Laramie at 7 p.m. to wrap up pool play.

Black Hills Veterans Classic scores from Friday

Colorado Rogue 6, Sturgis Titans 2

RC Post 22 Expos 9, Miles City Outlaws 4

RC Post 22 Expos 23, Canon City Tigers 10

North Platte 7, RC Post 320 - 2

Miles City 13, RC Post 320 - 8

Huron 11, Scottsbluff 7

Lincoln 20, Laramie 0

Laramie 11, Colorado Rogue 0

Mitchell 2, RC Post 22 - 1

Cheyenne 8, RC Post 22 - 0

Alan Tellinghuisen Tournament in Spearfish

Scores from Friday

Belle Fourche Post 32 - 7, Wheatland, WY 5

Spearfish Post 164 - 10, Billings Expos 7

